On a sloppy, soggy homecoming night, the Eastern Eagles endured a long weather delay as lightning and storms moved through the area.
Addison Cochenour was crowned the 2021 Eastern Football Homecoming Queen in a pregame ceremony.
On the field, Friday’s game was a gridiron clash between the Eagles and the visiting Northwest Mohawks that kicked off at 7 p.m. and went under delay with 5:27 left in the opening quarter. Play resumed about an hour later.
The Eagles had multiple red zone opportunities in the first half, getting as close as the Northwest 4-yard line. However, they couldn’t punch the ball into the end zone, leaving them down 28-0 at the half to the visiting Mohawks.
Due to press deadline, the final score was not obtained. A wrap-up will be online later at newswatchman.com/sports and in Wednesday’s print edition.
