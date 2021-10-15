Eastern mud sideline

Standing in mud puddles, Eagles Justin Bradley, Ethan Satterfield, Mason Schaffner, and Charlie Williams wait for their opportunity to return to the field of play late in the first half.

 By Julie Billings/News Watchman Sports Editor

On a sloppy, soggy homecoming night, the Eastern Eagles endured a long weather delay as lightning and storms moved through the area.

Addison Cochenour was crowned the 2021 Eastern Football Homecoming Queen in a pregame ceremony.

On the field, Friday’s game was a gridiron clash between the Eagles and the visiting Northwest Mohawks that kicked off at 7 p.m. and went under delay with 5:27 left in the opening quarter. Play resumed about an hour later.

The Eagles had multiple red zone opportunities in the first half, getting as close as the Northwest 4-yard line. However, they couldn’t punch the ball into the end zone, leaving them down 28-0 at the half to the visiting Mohawks.

Due to press deadline, the final score was not obtained. A wrap-up will be online later at newswatchman.com/sports and in Wednesday’s print edition.

