*Editor’s Note: Information from the AAA website was used to complete this story.
The national average for a gallon of gas posted a lackluster week, dipping a mere penny from the previous week to $3.42. Slack demand for gas and waffling oil prices are the primary reasons the national average is stuck in neutral.
“The national average for pump prices dipped to $3.41 before creeping a bit higher over the past two days,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson said. “and this trend of small increases could persist into next week.”
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dipped slightly from 8.43 million to 8.27 million barrels per day (b/d) last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2.3 million barrels of crude oil (bbl) to 241.9 million bbl last week. If gas demand remains low, drivers may see only moderate price increases amid growing total domestic stocks.
Today’s national average of $3.42 is 12 cents more than a month ago, but nine cents less than a year ago.
According to AAA, the price of gas in Ohio has gone down to $3.223 per gallon from an average yesterday of $3.238. A week ago, the average price of gas was $3.256 per gallon.
Those prices are still below the national average of $3.402 per gallon. which is down from yesterday’s average nationwide of $3.410 per gallon and the average a week ago of $3.414 per gallon.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Pike County is $3.323 that is one cent above the state average, but still is eight cents below the national average.
Ohio has 15th lowest gas prices in the nation, but Pike County is one of 19 counties that have gas prices over $3.273 per gallon. No county that borders has gas prices that high. Adams County is the closest with an average $3.255 per gallon and Scioto County comes the lowest at $3.062 per gallon.
Delaware County has the lowest prices in the state with an average $3.016 per gallon.
