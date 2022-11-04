Annie Junior Cast List Nov 4, 2022 Nov 4, 2022 Updated 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ANNIE, JR. CAST LISTAnnie: Bella GillOliver Warbucks: Gaven RoarGrace Farrell: Madison KingreyDrake: RJ MacGregorRooster: Mattix MosleyLily: Isabella BurkittChauffer: Caiden WilliamsonMiss Hannigan: Brynlee VenturinoMolly: Avery WoolridgePepper: Delaney SchulerDuffy: Marley BentleyJuly: Chelsea ByrdTessie: Hadlee WilliamsonKate: Addy MooneyMrs. Pugh: Olivia LappMrs. Greer: Isabelle LappCecille: Arabella HouseAnnette: Presley BentleyBundles/FDR: Asher DavisStar-to-be: Mahli BarlowOfficer Ward: Carter SmithBert Healy: Camden DeeringLouis Howe: Isaiah GrahamSound Effects Man: Tucker VeloskiSandy: Ryken LeslieDogcatcher: Nolan NanceApple Seller: Adam LeethCop: Ryker KnightOrphans: Sadie Parker, Lilly Penn, Charlotte Parker, Ella McCaleb, Delyza Schuler, Braelynn Burgette, Isabelle Woolridge, Ella Boldman, Kinsley Keys, Haylee Johnson, Maylee Walls, Payton Scott, Brylee Bennington, Emersyn Savage.Servants/New Yorkers: Alexis Gill, Kinley Brust, Karley Brust, Ava Thomas, Kathryn MacGregor, Virginia Bonner, Carly Davis, Sydney Davis, Teagan Cooper, Halle Daniels. Directors: Jessie and Chad HablitzelAssistants: Shayna Detillion and Rachel HablitzelChoreographer: Gracelyn Hablitzel Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Annie Food Police Ornithology Rj Macgregor Drake Delaney Schuler Grace Molly Lily Isabella Burkitt Cop Jessie Rachel Hablitzel Choreographer Chad Hablitzel Shayna Detillion Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Congressman Tim Ryan Writes Letter to Energy Secretary Urging Transparency, Accountability for Pike County Residents Jake Wagner continues to testify in brother’s murder trial Jake Wagner wraps up testimony in brother’s murder trial Six Pike volleyball players honored by District 14 Fall Hike at Paint Creek State Park Trending Recipes
