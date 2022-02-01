We expect snow in January. It is not often that Pike County gets record snow amounts at this time of the year. From the night of January 16 until the morning of January 17, that is exactly what happened. A winter wallop in the form of a Saskatchewan Screamer came to town on the third Sunday evening. This front gets its nickname from the Canadian province where it arose. The storm, moving from the south to the east, was big, bringing heavy snow and wind with it. The low pressure system took its time to get here. Once it did, it delivered an outside overlaid in white.
The Winter Weather Watch had it partially right. Seven inches of snow covered Pike County, but it did not start falling until late afternoon. Sleet quickly changed to a short-lived rain. Mostly snow fell as the sun set and into the wee hours of Monday morning. This dry snow was not good for packing, but it made an excellent place to play.
This Winter Weather Watch is one way that we know what type of weather may be coming. The news comes from The National Weather Service (NWS) in Cincinnati and Wilmington, Ohio. We rely on this data to plan and prepare. It can and does save people's lives. People turn to them not just in winter. We look year-round. A heavy rainfall or warm, sunny forecast can make or break our plans.
According to their official website, the National Weather Service's mission is to "provide weather, water and climate data, forecasts, warnings, and impact-based decision support services for the protection of life and property and enhancement of the national economy. Their vision is to keep the public "Weather-Ready". Local Weather Forecast Offices are the ones that issue "advisories, warnings, statements, and short-term forecasts for their local county warning area including the public, media, emergency management, aviation community, and other customers 24 hours per day, 365 days per year to keep the public safe from weather hazards."
The NWS has many tools at their disposal. Supercomputers fill rooms. NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) Observation Systems help us to "better understand our natural world and help protect its precious resources extending beyond national borders to monitor global weather and climate and work with partners around the world." Radar and satellites track weather systems. Numeric models forecast water and weather. The Quasigeostrophic Omega Equation alone would make many algebra students cringe. Thankfully, computers do these equations. All of those tools described above are methods helping weather scientists do their daily work.
The weather stayed below freezing on Monday, January 17. By Tuesday, our high barely made it above freezing. Even so, the sun melted a substantial amount of the snow away. On Wednesday afternoon we reached 48 degrees. Snow still hid most of the ground, but it was patchy now and reduced. The grass was back. As I write, it is now January 27. Would you believe that the snow is still not all gone? It's been cold! Last Saturday it was 10 degrees when I left the house. This morning it was 4. Tonight's forecast includes a Special Weather Statement. Our area is expecting a little more snow this evening. Light accumulation could occur, up to an inch from this arctic cold front. Winter is not over yet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.