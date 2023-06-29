(HILLSBORO, Ohio) — A Highland County man was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison for the sexual abuse of two children, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

Clayton Collins, 26, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty yesterday to one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. He was immediately sentenced.

  

