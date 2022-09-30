Washington, D.C. — Today, Congressman Tim Ryan (OH-13) voted to extend government funding and provide additional support to the Ukrainian people to protect their nation and defend global democracy. The legislation extends funding for vital U.S. federal agencies, including education, health, housing, and public safety programs, through December 16. This continued funding grows opportunity through early childhood education, invests in American schools and high-quality job training programs, provides critical nutrition assistance and affordable housing opportunities, secures our nation, and supports our veterans.
This legislation provides $24.5 billion to address recent natural disasters, including Hurricanes Ian and Fiona, wildfires, and other declared disasters in 2022 and prior years. The continuing resolution (CR) also sets aside urgently needed funds for the people of Jackson, Mississippi, to resolve their ongoing water crisis.
“Working people in Ohio and across the country count on the government to provide the vital services they need to get by. Today’s important legislation will ensure the government stays open for hardworking Americans, lowers the cost of living, creates good-paying jobs, and helps rebuild our economy,” said Congressman Ryan.
Ryan continued, “I’m proud this bill includes $12.3 billion in additional support for the people of Ukraine as Vladimir Putin seeks to escalate his war with illegal annexations of sovereign Ukrainian territory. Ukraine can and will win this war with the support of the United States and our allies, and we need to make sure they have the necessary weapons and equipment to drive Russia out completely and defend freedom.”
