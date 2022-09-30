Washington, D.C. — Today, Congressman Tim Ryan (OH-13) voted to extend government funding and provide additional support to the Ukrainian people to protect their nation and defend global democracy. The legislation extends funding for vital U.S. federal agencies, including education, health, housing, and public safety programs, through December 16. This continued funding grows opportunity through early childhood education, invests in American schools and high-quality job training programs, provides critical nutrition assistance and affordable housing opportunities, secures our nation, and supports our veterans.

This legislation provides $24.5 billion to address recent natural disasters, including Hurricanes Ian and Fiona, wildfires, and other declared disasters in 2022 and prior years. The continuing resolution (CR) also sets aside urgently needed funds for the people of Jackson, Mississippi, to resolve their ongoing water crisis.

