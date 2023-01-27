While tire-hungry potholes are typically a sign of spring, this winter’s frequent temperature swings have taken an early toll on the nation’s roadways – and drivers are paying a steep price. AAA East Central advises motorists to take proactive steps to avoid costly repairs caused by hitting potholes.

“Potholes can certainly pose a safety risk to motorists, but they can also result in unexpected and costly repair bills,” says Mike Hoshaw, vice president of automotive services, AAA East Central. “It can cost anywhere from $250 to as much as $1000 to fix problems like tire punctures and bent wheels along with more expensive issues like suspension damage.”

