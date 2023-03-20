(GALLIPOLIS, Ohio) — Human remains discovered nine days ago in Gallia County have been identified as those of Koby Roush, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin announced today.

“My hope is that this identification brings a measure of closure to Koby’s loved ones,” Yost said. “I am grateful for the BCI agents and analysts who work diligently to bring the missing home.”

