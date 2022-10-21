(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced new details on the Appalachian Community Grant Program, which will infuse $500 million into Ohio’s 32-county Appalachian region to revitalize communities and stimulate transformational change.
This morning, the Governor’s Office of Appalachia released detailed guidelines for the program, including project requirements, eligibility, and the timeline for awards.
“There has never been a better time to live in Ohio, and we’re making sure that our Appalachian communities also experience the economic growth that we’re seeing across the state,” said Governor DeWine. “This half-a-billion-dollar investment, which is long overdue, is an investment in the future of Appalachia and the future of each and every Ohioan who calls this region home.”
The $500-million Appalachian Community Grant Program is part of Governor DeWine’s “OhioBuilds – Small Communities, Big Impact – A Plan for Appalachia.” The program will specifically support transformational projects in Ohio’s Appalachian communities that focus on infrastructure development, physical and behavioral health, and workforce development.
“There are people and communities with big ideas across Appalachia, but they have lacked the resources to make those dreams come true. These grants aim to help make more of those dreams a reality,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “Improving education, healthcare, and quality of life, these grants will support local solutions in these critical areas.”
As part of this program, up to $30 million will support project planning and technical assistance, and the remaining $470 million will be awarded to implement development projects.
Ohio Appalachia
The Appalachian Community Grant Program was created with the support of the Ohio General Assembly and is funded as part of House Bill 377. Guidelines for the grant program were developed in coordination with members of the legislature and numerous stakeholders.
“The great thing about this program is it empowers local leaders to get creative and craft plans that will drive real, meaningful change at the grassroots level,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “We want to thank Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted, and the state legislature for their continued dedication to Ohio’s Appalachian communities.”
