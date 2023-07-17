AAA East

The price of gas has jumped 10 cents from the price a week ago.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline for the week of July 10 was $3.256. The average price this week si $3.355. The average for the week of July 18 , 2022 was $4.467 per gallon.

  

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments