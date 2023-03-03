The Pike County Prosecutor’s office along with the Piketon Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio BCI would like to enlist the assistance of the public to help locate a missing adult female from Oklahoma.

On February 27, 2023 the Piketon Police Department received a call about an abandoned vehicle parked at the Sunoco Gas Station on US 23 in Piketon. This vehicle was a Gold 2005 Nissan Altima with an Oklahoma license plate. The Piketon Police Department ran the tag which returned to a missing/endangered adult female named Alisha Painter.

