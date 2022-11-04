(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks today announced details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state.

"A top priority of my administration has been making travel in our state safer - particularly at Ohio intersections that are known to be dangerous," said Governor DeWine. "Studies show that roundabouts significantly reduce the likelihood of serious or deadly intersection crashes, so we're investing in these projects today to save lives in the future."

