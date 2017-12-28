Featured Stories

Piketon PD makes Christmas night meth lab bust
On Christmas night, the Piketon Police Department conducted a large meth lab bust. According to Piketon Police Chief Mike Blair, it was "one of the largest meth labs" he has seen to date within the Village of Piketon.

