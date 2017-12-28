State Fire Marshal Jeff A. Hussey is pleased to announce the Fiscal Year 2018 awardees for the MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems) grants, which includes 186 fire departments in 54 counties throughout Ohio.
News
On Christmas night, the Piketon Police Department conducted a large meth lab bust. According to Piketon Police Chief Mike Blair, it was "one of the largest meth labs" he has seen to date within the Village of Piketon.
Members of the Orient 321 Masonic Lodge in Waverly gathered together on Saturday, Dec. 16, to deliver Christmas baskets to 54 local families.
The Pike Arts Guild has opened at a new location and has planned its first show, featuring a local artist.
Sports
For the Waverly Tigers, the will to win is strong.
Western junior basketball player Lane Brewster gave himself and his teammates an early Christmas present Friday night.
With sole possession of first place in the Southern Ohio Conference Division I standings on the line, the Eastern Eagles were up to the task Friday night.
Pike's Past
By Jim Henry
Pike's Past is a column that runs in the News Watchman every Wednesday. He has been writing for the publication since September of 1976 and is renowned for his knowledge of Pike County history. Henry frequently speaks at gatherings throughout the region to speak about history and present slide shows from his extensive collection of historical photographs.
Comment
The White House Is Shooting for the Moon Again!
Will 2018 be the year when I finally stomp out my footwear malfunctions?
If only tax simplification were true.